LAN Manager

Purpose: To ensure the efficient delivery of the LAN system to East London, Durban and Cape Town sites by performing a variety of maintenance and other related activities
- Administer and support network workstations, utilizing TCP/IP networking protocols
- Evaluate and/or recommend purchases of computers, network hardware, peripheral equipment, and software
- Administer and support all office equipment, i.e. fax machines, printers, photo copiers
- Investigate user problems, identify their source, determine possible solutions, test and implement solutions
- Install, configure and maintain personal computers file servers, Ethernet networks, network cabling, and other related equipment
- Perform and/or oversee software installation and upgrades
- Maintain site licenses for department/ organization
- Maintain and update equipment registers
- Manage host security, file permissions, backup, file system integrity, and adding and deleting users
- Troubleshoot networks, systems, and applications to identify and correct malfunctions and other operational difficulties
- Develop and conduct various training and instruction for system users on operating systems, and other applications; assist users in maximising use of networks and computing systems
- Establish and perform maintenance programs following company and vendor standards
- Ensure timely user notification of maintenance requirements and effects on system availability
- Investigate, recommend and install enhancements and operating procedures that optimize network availability
- Maintain confidentiality with regards to the information being processed stored or accessed by the network
- Document network problems and resolutions for future reference
- Other duties as assigned
- Provide computer orientation to new company staff
Knowledge, Skills, Experience, Minimum qualifications and Personal Attributes
- Matric or equivalent
- MCSE or equivalent qualification
- At least 3 years’ experience in a similar position
- Knowledge of Microsoft AD or similar computer networks
- Knowledge of computing and network hardware and peripheral equipment
- Ability to communicate technical information to non-technical personnel
- Good interpersonal skills
- Ability to install, configure, and maintain personal computers, networks, and related hardware and software
- Methodical and structured working habits, with strong analytical and problem-solving skills is required
- Knowledge of computer and/or network security systems, applications, procedures, and techniques
- Ability to identify and resolve computer system malfunctions and operational problems
- Skill in organizing resources and establishing priorities
- Ability to work evenings and/or weekends in response to system needs