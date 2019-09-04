LAN Manager

Purpose: To ensure the efficient delivery of the LAN system to East London, Durban and Cape Town sites by performing a variety of maintenance and other related activities

Administer and support network workstations, utilizing TCP/IP networking protocols

Evaluate and/or recommend purchases of computers, network hardware, peripheral equipment, and software

Administer and support all office equipment, i.e. fax machines, printers, photo copiers

Investigate user problems, identify their source, determine possible solutions, test and implement solutions

Install, configure and maintain personal computers file servers, Ethernet networks, network cabling, and other related equipment

Perform and/or oversee software installation and upgrades

Maintain site licenses for department/ organization

Maintain and update equipment registers

Manage host security, file permissions, backup, file system integrity, and adding and deleting users

Troubleshoot networks, systems, and applications to identify and correct malfunctions and other operational difficulties

Develop and conduct various training and instruction for system users on operating systems, and other applications; assist users in maximising use of networks and computing systems

Establish and perform maintenance programs following company and vendor standards

Ensure timely user notification of maintenance requirements and effects on system availability

Investigate, recommend and install enhancements and operating procedures that optimize network availability

Maintain confidentiality with regards to the information being processed stored or accessed by the network

Document network problems and resolutions for future reference

Other duties as assigned

Provide computer orientation to new company staff

Knowledge, Skills, Experience, Minimum qualifications and Personal Attributes

Matric or equivalent

MCSE or equivalent qualification

At least 3 years’ experience in a similar position

Knowledge of Microsoft AD or similar computer networks

Knowledge of computing and network hardware and peripheral equipment

Ability to communicate technical information to non-technical personnel

Good interpersonal skills

Ability to install, configure, and maintain personal computers, networks, and related hardware and software

Methodical and structured working habits, with strong analytical and problem-solving skills is required

Knowledge of computer and/or network security systems, applications, procedures, and techniques

Ability to identify and resolve computer system malfunctions and operational problems

Skill in organizing resources and establishing priorities

Ability to work evenings and/or weekends in response to system needs

