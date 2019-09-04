LAN Manager

Sep 4, 2019

Purpose: To ensure the efficient delivery of the LAN system to East London, Durban and Cape Town sites by performing a variety of maintenance and other related activities

  • Administer and support network workstations, utilizing TCP/IP networking protocols

  • Evaluate and/or recommend purchases of computers, network hardware, peripheral equipment, and software

  • Administer and support all office equipment, i.e. fax machines, printers, photo copiers

  • Investigate user problems, identify their source, determine possible solutions, test and implement solutions

  • Install, configure and maintain personal computers file servers, Ethernet networks, network cabling, and other related equipment

  • Perform and/or oversee software installation and upgrades

  • Maintain site licenses for department/ organization

  • Maintain and update equipment registers

  • Manage host security, file permissions, backup, file system integrity, and adding and deleting users

  • Troubleshoot networks, systems, and applications to identify and correct malfunctions and other operational difficulties

  • Develop and conduct various training and instruction for system users on operating systems, and other applications; assist users in maximising use of networks and computing systems

  • Establish and perform maintenance programs following company and vendor standards

  • Ensure timely user notification of maintenance requirements and effects on system availability

  • Investigate, recommend and install enhancements and operating procedures that optimize network availability

  • Maintain confidentiality with regards to the information being processed stored or accessed by the network

  • Document network problems and resolutions for future reference

  • Other duties as assigned

  • Provide computer orientation to new company staff

Knowledge, Skills, Experience, Minimum qualifications and Personal Attributes

  • Matric or equivalent

  • MCSE or equivalent qualification

  • At least 3 years’ experience in a similar position

  • Knowledge of Microsoft AD or similar computer networks

  • Knowledge of computing and network hardware and peripheral equipment

  • Ability to communicate technical information to non-technical personnel

  • Good interpersonal skills

  • Ability to install, configure, and maintain personal computers, networks, and related hardware and software

  • Methodical and structured working habits, with strong analytical and problem-solving skills is required

  • Knowledge of computer and/or network security systems, applications, procedures, and techniques

  • Ability to identify and resolve computer system malfunctions and operational problems

  • Skill in organizing resources and establishing priorities

  • Ability to work evenings and/or weekends in response to system needs

Learn more/Apply for this position