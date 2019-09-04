LAN Manager

Our client in the Manufacturing industry is seeking a LAN Manager to join their East London team. Minimum Requirements:- *Matric *MCSE or equivalent qualification *Minimum 3 years’ experience in a similar position *Knowledge of Microsoft AD or similar computer networks *Knowledge of computing and network hardware and peripheral equipment *Ability to communicate technical information to non-technical personnel *Good interpersonal skills *Ability to install, configure and maintain personal computers, networks and related hardware and software *Methodical and structured work habits, with strong analytical and problem solving skills. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to (email address). If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

