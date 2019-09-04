Senior Software Developer

Our client, a global manufacturer based in East London, is currently in the process of establishing a state-of-the-art IT hub / centre, at their East London manufacturing unit. As IT has become indispensable to industry at large; it is imperative that our client attracts, and secures, the top IT talent currently available throughout South Africa.They are looking to employ a Senior Software Developer.If you want to further explore this amazing career opportunity, and you consider yourself as an IT guru then we want to hear from you!Responsibilities:

  • Integration into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for the company globally

  • Interact with different company clients, exploring and advising on possibilities and solutions that accomplish their goals

  • Agility, flexibility and keen attention to detail in order to manage and advance multiple projects simultaneously.

  • Attention to detail during the development and quality assurance testing of projects.

  • You will be joining a team committed to working on high-quality code and will work closely with the new and legacy products to support clients

  • Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members.

  • Project management of all technology development initiatives

  • Coach and mentoring of Software Developers and System Engineers

  • Promotion of a continuous improvement culture within the team

  • Adhere to all guidelines and requirements to ensure compliance standards of quality, security, extensibility etc.

Requirements:Non-Technical:

  • Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines

  • Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

  • Good communication skills.

  • A technical mind-set and analytical approach

  • Great attention to detail

  • Good leadership skills

Technical:

  • Proficient in W3C standards

  • Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.

  • Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.

  • Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).

  • Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.

  • Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)

  • Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)

  • Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts

  • Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.

  • Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent

  • Certification in Project management would be advantageous

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development

  • Specialized skills in programming language Java , is essential

  • 3-5 years’ Project Management experience

