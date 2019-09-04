Senior Software Developer

Our client, a global manufacturer based in East London, is currently in the process of establishing a state-of-the-art IT hub / centre, at their East London manufacturing unit. As IT has become indispensable to industry at large; it is imperative that our client attracts, and secures, the top IT talent currently available throughout South Africa.They are looking to employ a Senior Software Developer.If you want to further explore this amazing career opportunity, and you consider yourself as an IT guru then we want to hear from you!Responsibilities:

Integration into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for the company globally

Interact with different company clients, exploring and advising on possibilities and solutions that accomplish their goals

Agility, flexibility and keen attention to detail in order to manage and advance multiple projects simultaneously.

Attention to detail during the development and quality assurance testing of projects.

You will be joining a team committed to working on high-quality code and will work closely with the new and legacy products to support clients

Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members.

Project management of all technology development initiatives

Coach and mentoring of Software Developers and System Engineers

Promotion of a continuous improvement culture within the team

Adhere to all guidelines and requirements to ensure compliance standards of quality, security, extensibility etc.

Requirements:Non-Technical:

Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines

Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Good communication skills.

A technical mind-set and analytical approach

Great attention to detail

Good leadership skills

Technical:

Proficient in W3C standards

Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.

Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.

Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).

Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.

Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)

Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)

Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts

Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.

Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles

Qualifications and Experience:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent

Certification in Project management would be advantageous

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development

Specialized skills in programming language Java , is essential

3-5 years’ Project Management experience

