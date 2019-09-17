Information Systems Specialist

Responsible for designing a solution infrastructure that meets technical requirements.

REQUIREMENTS:

– Experience using Solution Manager2, SAP EM, SAP OER and SAP PI

– Experience with test automation tools (SAP CBTA, HP UFT, SAP eCATT, etc.)

– Experience with OData, REST, SOAP and SOAPUI

– Experience using Jenkins

– OR

– Experience with JAVA, DB2, WebSphere Application Server, IaaS, Paas, SOA and Microservices

– Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

– Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

– Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

– Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

– Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

– Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

– Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

– Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

– Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function

QUALIFICATION:

– Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

EXPERIENCE:

– Minimum 3+ Years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing

