IT Support Technician

Our client is looking for Junior Technical Resource’s for TEMPORARY positions over the busy December period. The positions will be based in Newton Park in Port Elizabeth.
The suitable candidate’s will be assisitng the call centre division with any IT support. E.G: Printer issues, Windows Issues, troubleshooting, etc.
Requirements:
Matric
Relevant degree / Diploma in IT
Proficient on Windows and able to work in a call centre environment .
Networking skill
Troubleshooting
Salary CTC is R17000 depending on experience.