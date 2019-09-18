IT Support Technician

Our client is looking for Junior Technical Resource’s for TEMPORARY positions over the busy December period. The positions will be based in Newton Park in Port Elizabeth.

The suitable candidate’s will be assisitng the call centre division with any IT support. E.G: Printer issues, Windows Issues, troubleshooting, etc.

Requirements:

Matric

Relevant degree / Diploma in IT

Proficient on Windows and able to work in a call centre environment .

Networking skill

Troubleshooting

Salary CTC is R17000 depending on experience.

