BI Developer

Qualifications & Experience:
- B.Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science
- Degree or Diploma with 4 to 5 years related experience.
- Minimum 5 years of experience developing in an object oriented environment
- Minimum 5 years of experience in .NET / VB.NET / C#
- Minimum 5 years of experience with SQL Server tools, SSIS
- Experience in developing Windows Applications.
- Experience in Data Warehousing
- Experience in SAP HANA development will be a distinct advantage
- Experience in an IT environment in the financial sector will be an advantage.
Role/Responsibilities:
- Developing server-side software on new and existing systems
- Refactoring and redesigning the current code base
- Developing new code and designing new architecture to extend functionality
- Performing and managing regression testing
- Rolling out and deploying software internally