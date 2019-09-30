BI Developer

Qualifications & Experience:

  • B.Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science
  • Degree or Diploma with 4 to 5 years related experience.
  • Minimum 5 years of experience developing in an object oriented environment
  • Minimum 5 years of experience in .NET / VB.NET / C#
  • Minimum 5 years of experience with SQL Server tools, SSIS
  • Experience in developing Windows Applications.
  • Experience in Data Warehousing
  • Experience in SAP HANA development will be a distinct advantage
  • Experience in an IT environment in the financial sector will be an advantage.

Role/Responsibilities:

  • Developing server-side software on new and existing systems
  • Refactoring and redesigning the current code base
  • Developing new code and designing new architecture to extend functionality
  • Performing and managing regression testing
  • Rolling out and deploying software internally

Learn more/Apply for this position