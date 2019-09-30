JavaScript Developer – Cape Town

JavaScript Developer – Cape Town

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(email address)

Our client, who is based in Cape Town, is in need of a dynamic and resourceful JavaScript Developer who will take responsibility for various projects and report directly into the head of development.

This client is a leading Digital Production Agency, working with South African and International Clients.

Skills and Requirements:

Minimum of 3-5+ years’ experience in web and/or mobile development

JavaScript (ES5 and ES6+), HTML and CSS (including SASS and/or LESS) – essential

Experience with more than one JS framework/library essential (e.g. React, Vue, Angular 1/2+ etc.)

Node, Express – beneficial

React, Redux and React Native – extremely beneficial

JavaScript related tooling (webpack, gulp, npm, babel, yarn etc.) – essential

Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:

24/7 parking

Travel opportunities

flexi hours

Training and mentoring

Free coffee and snacks

Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position