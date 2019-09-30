JavaScript Developer – Cape Town
Cape Town
Tayla Allan
(email address)
Our client, who is based in Cape Town, is in need of a dynamic and resourceful JavaScript Developer who will take responsibility for various projects and report directly into the head of development.
This client is a leading Digital Production Agency, working with South African and International Clients.
Skills and Requirements:
- Minimum of 3-5+ years’ experience in web and/or mobile development
- JavaScript (ES5 and ES6+), HTML and CSS (including SASS and/or LESS) – essential
- Experience with more than one JS framework/library essential (e.g. React, Vue, Angular 1/2+ etc.)
- Node, Express – beneficial
- React, Redux and React Native – extremely beneficial
- JavaScript related tooling (webpack, gulp, npm, babel, yarn etc.) – essential
Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:
- 24/7 parking
- Travel opportunities
- flexi hours
- Training and mentoring
- Free coffee and snacks
Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)