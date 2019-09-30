SAP Business Analyst

Industry leader in the Retail industry is looking for a talented Business Analyst to join their growing team.

Job Functions:

– Implement and Mnaintain Efficient Business Solutions;

Minimum Qualifications and Experience:

– 3-year Degree/Diploma in related field

Desirable:

– FTI Diploma

Skills Required:

– 3 years ERP systems

– 2-3 years Retail industry

– 2-3 years SAP experience

