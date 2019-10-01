Commercial Analyst

Our client, an industry leader in the FMCG Industry is seeking a Commercial Analyst to join their team

Qualification:

University degree and ideally studying towards the CIMA degree

Musts (what the client needs to see in the CV to secure a send out):

• A minimum of 2 years experience in a finance analytical role;

• Highly numerate with excellent analytical skills and attention to detail;

• Knowledge and insights about customers and needs in confectionary FMCG industry and/or Retail; and

• Strong Excel skills, SAP experience considered to be an advantage

If we have not made contact within 14 days, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position