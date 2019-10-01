Our client, an industry leader in the FMCG Industry is seeking a Commercial Analyst to join their team
Qualification:
University degree and ideally studying towards the CIMA degree
Musts (what the client needs to see in the CV to secure a send out):
• A minimum of 2 years experience in a finance analytical role;
• Highly numerate with excellent analytical skills and attention to detail;
• Knowledge and insights about customers and needs in confectionary FMCG industry and/or Retail; and
• Strong Excel skills, SAP experience considered to be an advantage
