ETL Developer – (EE)- Cape Town

Seeking an ETL Developer with an IT Degree/Diploma and 3-4 years related experience for an EE position with a large corporate based in Cape Town.

Job Role

Design and develop ETL processes using the ingestion toolsets of the organization and make data available to the development teams that create complex analytical models.

Required to investigate data issues, troubleshoot technical issues and devise solutions in line with best practice.

Need to understand and continuously seek to build knowledge of the data moving through the technology stack. In addition, must be able to use the technology and seek to make use of the features therein to deliver value to the project and downstream systems and ultimately to the business.

Responsibilities

– Investigate data issues.

– Troubleshoot technical issues on the application.

– Devise solutions to challenges.

– Communicate data and technologies challenges.

– Provide feedback to leadership and other teams.

– Create and maintain documentation.

– ETL (Transformation, validation, general data movement, data enrichment).

– Replication (CDC, log shipping, time stamping, recovery point, data type conversions).

– Connect to a wide range of relational databases, SQL, db2 Luw, DB2 Zos, IQ, Teradata.

– Work with raw databases

– Translate schemas.The complexity and variety of the most common challenges and problems.

– Delivering in a complex analytic environment.

– Working with a high need for information security.

– Diligence required when resolving data and technical issues and interacting with other support teams.

– Knowing how the job will typically impact the business and where the impact will be felt.

– Timely and Accurate delivery required – information is key to business decisions

Requirements

Qualifications/ Experience

– IT Degree / Diploma with 3 to 4 years related experience.

Skills

– Database Knowledge

– IT Data Analysis

– Data Security

– Risk Management

– Reporting and Administration

Learn more/Apply for this position