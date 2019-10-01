Fullstack .NET Developer – Cape Town
Cape Town
Tayla Allan
(email address)
Our client, a company held in very high regard across Cape Town, who are in the Financial industry, are in need of a Full-stack Web Developer.
If you are looking to grow your career and work inside of a dynamic team, then take a look at the below!
The developer is expected to be familiar with advanced programming techniques such as:
- .NET
- C#
- MVC
- Azure
- Angular
- SQL
- Javascript
- HTML
- CSS
Duties will entail:
- Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.
- Unit-test all software artefacts.
- Maintain current systems and develop new systems using the latest technologies.
- Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components.
- Research and develop new technologies.
- Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.
- Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.
- Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.
- Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related.
Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:
- On-site Gym
- Global Conferences
- Rapid career progression
- Modern working environment
- No dress code
- Training
Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)