IT Security Analyst

Oct 1, 2019

Support IT Security projects for this large corp; research, audit and report in cyber security, assessing IT Security controls, BCP and resolve audit findings

Requirements:

  • Degree /Diploma in IT or related
  • Certified in at least ONE of the following: CISSP, CEH, ISO27001, Resilia etc
  • Min 5 years’ in IT technical environment with a variety of IT Security domains
  • ITIL and/or COBIT
  • CISCO/HP LAN,WLAN and WAN exp essential
  • Web application security and firewalls exposure – Barracuda an advantage
  • Linux
  • VMWare
  • Pen Testing tools exposure
  • Experience in scripting languages like Python, Java, HTML etc

