IT Security Analyst

Support IT Security projects for this large corp; research, audit and report in cyber security, assessing IT Security controls, BCP and resolve audit findings
Requirements:
- Degree /Diploma in IT or related
- Certified in at least ONE of the following: CISSP, CEH, ISO27001, Resilia etc
- Min 5 years’ in IT technical environment with a variety of IT Security domains
- ITIL and/or COBIT
- CISCO/HP LAN,WLAN and WAN exp essential
- Web application security and firewalls exposure – Barracuda an advantage
- Linux
- VMWare
- Pen Testing tools exposure
- Experience in scripting languages like Python, Java, HTML etc