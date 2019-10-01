IT Security Analyst

Support IT Security projects for this large corp; research, audit and report in cyber security, assessing IT Security controls, BCP and resolve audit findings

Requirements:

Degree /Diploma in IT or related

Certified in at least ONE of the following: CISSP, CEH, ISO27001, Resilia etc

Min 5 years’ in IT technical environment with a variety of IT Security domains

ITIL and/or COBIT

CISCO/HP LAN,WLAN and WAN exp essential

Web application security and firewalls exposure – Barracuda an advantage

Linux

VMWare

Pen Testing tools exposure

Experience in scripting languages like Python, Java, HTML etc

