Quality Assurance Tester (Claremont – Cape Town)

Job Type: Quality Assurance Tester

Location: Claremont – Cape Town

Contact name: Liam Burrell

Teleph(contact number)

Salary: Up to R420,000 per annum

This company is an international digital agency with presence in the UK and South Africa, working towards building bespoke web and mobile applications, whilst also creating aesthetically beautiful UX/UI.

They are looking for Quality Assurance Testers to join their team for exciting projects lined up in 2020.

Skills and experience

3 + year’s experience within an IT or agency environment

Experience working within project management tools like JIRA

* Experience working with Content Management Systems , specifically Umbraco;

WordPress; and Episerver

* Experience working with in Google Analytics (if certified very advantageous)

* Experience performing QA for technical SEO issues

* Experience undertaking QA on both websites and mobile apps and performing cross

browser and cross device compatibility testing

* Understanding the browser dev tools console is essential and knowing how to use dev

tools to perform QA functions

* Experience with automation testing and tools like Selenium, is not required but

advantageous

the terminology and technical aspects related to web & mobile development

Responsibilities

Cross Platform Testing of large website applications and mobile apps

Functional Testing

Scenario Testing

Performance Testing

Create high quality acceptance criteria

Stay abreast of UX best practises

To apply, please send your CV to (email address) or call (contact number)

