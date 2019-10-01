Quality Assurance Tester (Claremont – Cape Town)

Job Type: Quality Assurance Tester
Location: Claremont – Cape Town
Contact name: Liam Burrell

Salary: Up to R420,000 per annum
This company is an international digital agency with presence in the UK and South Africa, working towards building bespoke web and mobile applications, whilst also creating aesthetically beautiful UX/UI.
They are looking for Quality Assurance Testers to join their team for exciting projects lined up in 2020.
Skills and experience
- 3 + year’s experience within an IT or agency environment
- Experience working within project management tools like JIRA
* Experience working with Content Management Systems , specifically Umbraco;
WordPress; and Episerver
* Experience working with in Google Analytics (if certified very advantageous)
* Experience performing QA for technical SEO issues
* Experience undertaking QA on both websites and mobile apps and performing cross
browser and cross device compatibility testing
* Understanding the browser dev tools console is essential and knowing how to use dev
tools to perform QA functions
* Experience with automation testing and tools like Selenium, is not required but
advantageous
- Understanding of internet technologies (HTML, CSS, JS, .NET) and a good knowledge of
the terminology and technical aspects related to web & mobile development
Responsibilities
- Cross Platform Testing of large website applications and mobile apps
- Functional Testing
- Scenario Testing
- Performance Testing
- Create high quality acceptance criteria
- Stay abreast of UX best practises
To apply, please send your CV to (email address) or call (contact number)