Senior front-end .NET Developer – up to R 75 000
If you have over 5 year’s of .NET Development experience, have a keen eye for detail, can manage your own time and can take responsibility for your work, here’s a great opportunity for you that allows some work from home options!
Send your application to or call me on
You’ll be joining a small IT team, that delivers complex core business systems for a large, growing Engineering organisation based in Century City.
Skills you’ll bring to the table:
- C#
- UI/UX
- .NETCORE
- Azure
- JavaScript, HTML/CSS
- SQL (advantageous)
Why you’ll love working here:
- Remote working days, some employees work 100% remotely
- Collaboration between local and internationally based developers
- Great leave structure, working up to 25 days a year based on how long you work at the company
- Take ownership and responsibility of your work
- Work with highly skilled senior developers
- Complex solutions to solve
Sound like something that’s right for you?
Apply now by sending over your updated CV: