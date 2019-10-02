Front-End .NET Developer

Senior front-end .NET Developer – up to R 75 000

If you have over 5 year’s of .NET Development experience, have a keen eye for detail, can manage your own time and can take responsibility for your work, here’s a great opportunity for you that allows some work from home options!

You’ll be joining a small IT team, that delivers complex core business systems for a large, growing Engineering organisation based in Century City.

Skills you’ll bring to the table:

  • C#
  • UI/UX
  • .NETCORE
  • Azure
  • JavaScript, HTML/CSS
  • SQL (advantageous)

Why you’ll love working here:

  • Remote working days, some employees work 100% remotely
  • Collaboration between local and internationally based developers
  • Great leave structure, working up to 25 days a year based on how long you work at the company
  • Take ownership and responsibility of your work
  • Work with highly skilled senior developers
  • Complex solutions to solve

Sound like something that’s right for you?

