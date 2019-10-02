Front-End .NET Developer

Senior front-end .NET Developer – up to R 75 000

If you have over 5 year’s of .NET Development experience, have a keen eye for detail, can manage your own time and can take responsibility for your work, here’s a great opportunity for you that allows some work from home options!

You’ll be joining a small IT team, that delivers complex core business systems for a large, growing Engineering organisation based in Century City.

Skills you’ll bring to the table:

C#

UI/UX

.NETCORE

Azure

JavaScript, HTML/CSS

SQL (advantageous)

Why you’ll love working here:

Remote working days, some employees work 100% remotely

Collaboration between local and internationally based developers

Great leave structure, working up to 25 days a year based on how long you work at the company

Take ownership and responsibility of your work

Work with highly skilled senior developers

Complex solutions to solve

Sound like something that’s right for you?

