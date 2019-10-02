Senior Java developer

A reputable retail software giant known for being a specialist in designing software point of sale systems in the Cape Town is in search of their next Senior Java developer. You will responsible for coding, maintaining and evaluating the systems.Education:

Matric

Certificate, diploma or degree in IT or similar

Experience:

5-7 Java experience

Exposure to BDD

Must hava worked in a Scrum Agile environment

Retail Business Domain Knowledge advantageous

Job Output:

Diagnose the root causes of systems issues using their problem-solving skills

Develop and test enterprise-ready business applications in a variety of configurations

You will work with Business Analysts to specify business requirements and help translate these requirements into technical specifications

Research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems

