Analyst Developer: MIS

Top Financial institution is currently hiring a Senior BI developer.



Job & Company Description:

Remarkable opportunity to work within a financial establishment and stay current with developments in areas of technology that are pertinent to the MIS environment.



Education:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent IT qualification

Job Experience & Skills Required:

5 plus years’ experience within management information systems or system analysis working with technologies: SQL Server 2008 or 2012 business intelligence tools (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS), VBA & VB Script, .Net (C# or VB) and Data Warehousing

Use the Technical Specification for product & system development according to development & best practice standards to develop enhancements for existing products and develop rational database systems

Responsible for the design and development of new applications / systems to meet the business requirements of the MIS environment.

Analyse business or system requirements and data to enhance understanding of the MIS environment

Participate in and deliver input to the Architect during the composing of solution design documentation and technical specification

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

ETL processes

Relational database technologies

Dimensional modelling

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Banking systems environment and Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

UML

