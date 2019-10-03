Automation Tester

The primary focus of this position is the testing of every aspect of the existing customer pathways, across multiple channels and platforms, in order to help improve them. The role entails working on a wide range of products including Web, iOS and Android. The ideal candidate needs to be on an Intermediate – Senior Level tester. The candidate should be able to learn new technologies fast and must be able to keep to deadlines and targets.

Requirements:

– Formal tertiary qualification will be to your advantage (ISTQB Certified)

– Experienced in automation will be to your advantage (Selenium/Jasmine)

– Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

– Strong written and verbal communication skills

– Detail-oriented, well organized and quick learner who works well in a team

– You should be technically competent and equally comfortable working alone or as part of a team

– Proven experience in qualitative testing

– Be flexible in a quick changing and fast-paced work environment

– You must be able to work in an agile environment

Learn more/Apply for this position