Delphi Developer

Our client within the IT sector providing a service within the IT Retail space is looking for a Developer.

Some duties – not limited to:

– Analyse, design and develop complex systems.

– Understand system functionality.

– Understand databases and data relationships in respect of Change Control.

– Test and debug between programs and interface between sub-systems.

– Construct and implement programs.

– Understand and interpret complex technical system functionality and specification.

– Support on production systems.

– Provide an advisory service to users and advise on user training.

– Direct system construction.

– Develop technical and user documentation and specifications.

– Be responsible for quality code walkthrough.

– Train and supervise junior trainees.

– Work as part of a project team.

– Willing to travel and be on standby.

Requirements:

– Relevant Tertiary qualification

– 2-4 experience as a Delphi Developer

– Must be able to work in a fast paced environment

