Our client within the IT sector providing a service within the IT Retail space is looking for a Developer.
Some duties – not limited to:
– Analyse, design and develop complex systems.
– Understand system functionality.
– Understand databases and data relationships in respect of Change Control.
– Test and debug between programs and interface between sub-systems.
– Construct and implement programs.
– Understand and interpret complex technical system functionality and specification.
– Support on production systems.
– Provide an advisory service to users and advise on user training.
– Direct system construction.
– Develop technical and user documentation and specifications.
– Be responsible for quality code walkthrough.
– Train and supervise junior trainees.
– Work as part of a project team.
– Willing to travel and be on standby.
Requirements:
– Relevant Tertiary qualification
– 2-4 experience as a Delphi Developer
– Must be able to work in a fast paced environment