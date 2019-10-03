ETL Developer (12 Month Contract)

ENVIRONMENT: A dynamic asset management company is looking for an ETL Developer who will report directly to the ETL Team Leader and be responsible for the scripts required to extract, transform, clean, and move data and metadata so they can be loaded into a data warehouse, data mart, or operational data store. DUTIES: Work with business requirements analysts to identify and understand source data systems.

Map source system data to data warehouse models.

Develop and test extraction, transformation, and load (ETL) processes.

Performance profile ETL processes.

Exception and Error handling contingencies and data hospitalisation procedures.

Management of system impact changes through appropriate assessments and design authorities.

Act as peer design authority for ETL processes.

Define and capture metadata and rules associated with ETL processes.

Adapt ETL processes to accommodate changes in source systems and new business user requirements.

Ensure adherence to Data Architecture Standards and Best Practices.

Ensure compliance with Data Management policies and procedures.

Obtain data requirements for new analytic applications.

Design conceptual and logical models for the data warehouse or data mart.

Communicate physical database designs to database administrator and/or development team.

Evolve models to meet new and changing business requirements.

Develop process for capturing and maintaining metadata from all data warehousing components.

Assess current technical architecture.

Estimate system capacity to meet near- and long-term processing requirements. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Graduate student in Accounting, Investment Management or Computer Science fields (with strong Mathematical/Accounting background or subject knowledge an advantage). Experience/Skills – At least 3 years working experience with data in the financial services.

5+ years MS SQL & MS SSIS experience.

5+ years general programming experience.

Experience in backend frameworks and technologies.

Understanding of source and target data structures, ETL processes, and products.

Knowledge of 3GL/4GL programming languages and ETL products.

Understanding of Modern Data Warehouse architecture.

Understanding of Modern Data Warehouse ELT/ETL development methods.

Application of proven methods data processing performance optimisation.

Application of proven Near Realtime ETL processing methods.

Understanding of Realtime/Streaming Data Integration methods.

Application of proven methods to ensure high levels of fault tolerance and recoverability.

Understanding of the broader ecosystem of methods and tooling to ensure optimal ETL design.

Strong problem-solving and metadata skills.

Strong relational and dimensional data modelling and database design skills.

Technical design.

Knowledge of data warehousing architectural approaches. ATTRIBUTES: Able to work under pressure.

Time Management.

Able to multi-task multiple projects.

Strong conceptual, communications, and technical skills.

Can translate business needs into technical solutions.

Conceptual and analytical skills. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.