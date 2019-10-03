Lead Developer – Cape Town

Lead Developer – Cape Town

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(email address)

Experience in a Lead position as well as having hands on development?

My client is looking for a Technical Lead to lead a team of developers who build software to make real estate more efficient.

Join a team who run development cycles using scrum methodologies, to solve international problems within the rental environment.

The developer is expected to be familiar with advanced programming techniques such as:

.NET

C#

Angular

SQL

Javascript

HTML

CSS

Other skills:

Leadership

Working well under pressure

Managing deadlines

Leading and guiding a team

Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:

Start-up environment

Casual dress code

Central location

Unlimited coffee and snacks

Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position