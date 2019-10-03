Lead Developer – Cape Town
Cape Town
Tayla Allan
(email address)
Experience in a Lead position as well as having hands on development?
My client is looking for a Technical Lead to lead a team of developers who build software to make real estate more efficient.
Join a team who run development cycles using scrum methodologies, to solve international problems within the rental environment.
The developer is expected to be familiar with advanced programming techniques such as:
- .NET
- C#
- Angular
- SQL
- Javascript
- HTML
- CSS
Other skills:
- Leadership
- Working well under pressure
- Managing deadlines
- Leading and guiding a team
Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:
- Start-up environment
- Casual dress code
- Central location
- Unlimited coffee and snacks
Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)