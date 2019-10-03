Senior C# Developer

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(contact number)

Do you seek challenging software problems that require intelligent business solutions?

Join a small sized company that offer rapid growth, consisting of team members who are dynamic and driven.

My client has teams in South Africa and the United Kingdom, creating international opportunity.

Duties will include:

Develop and maintain Web and Desktop applications

Version control discipline for software releases

Maintain all source code

Mobile development is advantageous

Follow formal software engineering practice

Experience with clients and meeting client expectations

Communicating at a management level

Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec

Desired languages and tech stack:

.NET

C#

Azure

JAVASCRIPT

MVC

Angular

SQL

Some perks you’ll enjoy:

Free lunch

New tech

Modern office

Casual dress code

Rapid career progression

Remote Work

If you are interested in this opportunity, email (email address)(email address) or ring me on (contact number)

