Back-end .NET Developer – 4+ years experience
Tayla Allan
Cape Town
Looking for a .NET developer to join the Mobile Marketing Industry for a role based in Cape Town.
Our client is a well known innovative market leader, delivering custom mobile campaigns and strategic consulting to massive mobile brands.
They are in need of someone who will take a keen interest in the mobile universe, create game-changing software and be an asset to the team!
Desired skills:
- .NET Core
- Azure
- SQL
- Micro services
Perks to enjoy:
- Flexi hours
- 1 day remote
- Ideal location
- Performance based incentives
- Salary up to 65k!
