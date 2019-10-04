Back-end .NET Developer

Oct 4, 2019

Back-end .NET Developer – 4+ years experience

Tayla Allan

Cape Town

(email address)

Looking for a .NET developer to join the Mobile Marketing Industry for a role based in Cape Town.

Our client is a well known innovative market leader, delivering custom mobile campaigns and strategic consulting to massive mobile brands.

They are in need of someone who will take a keen interest in the mobile universe, create game-changing software and be an asset to the team!

Desired skills:

  • .NET Core
  • Azure
  • SQL
  • Micro services

Perks to enjoy:

  • Flexi hours
  • 1 day remote
  • Ideal location
  • Performance based incentives
  • Salary up to 65k!

Apply today by sending your CV to – (email address)

