BI Information Analyst (Business Analyst)

Key Responsibilities:
- Understand the nature and impact of BI support requests
- Perform business analysis, information analysis, data curation, data profiling work required to fulfill on support requests
- Actively drive the BI data quality agenda with business and other data providers
- Work with business stakeholders, other analysts, and modelers to ensure requirements are understood, well articulated and delivered
- Perform testing before delivering support solutions
Experience and qualifications:
- Degree / diploma in IT related discipline
- Minimum 3 – 5 years experience as a business analyst / data management specialist
- Experience working in a financial services/Asset Management and / or Business Intelligence environment would be beneficial
Technical Competencies:
- Strong business analysis and data management skills are essential
- SQL proficiency is required
- Microsoft PowerBI visualization skills
- Knowledge of the DAMA-DMBOK2 Data Management Framework and BABOK would be beneficial
- Familiarity with the Collibra Information Management system would be beneficial
- Good stakeholder engagement skills are required
- Understanding of the software development lifecycle