BI Information Analyst (Business Analyst)

Oct 4, 2019

Key Responsibilities:

  • Understand the nature and impact of BI support requests
  • Perform business analysis, information analysis, data curation, data profiling work required to fulfill on support requests
  • Actively drive the BI data quality agenda with business and other data providers
  • Work with business stakeholders, other analysts, and modelers to ensure requirements are understood, well articulated and delivered
  • Perform testing before delivering support solutions

Experience and qualifications:

  • Degree / diploma in IT related discipline
  • Minimum 3 – 5 years experience as a business analyst /  data management specialist
  • Experience working in a financial services/Asset Management and / or Business Intelligence environment would be beneficial

Technical Competencies:

  • Strong business analysis and data management skills are essential
  • SQL proficiency is required
  • Microsoft PowerBI visualization skills
  • Knowledge of the DAMA-DMBOK2 Data Management Framework and BABOK would be beneficial
  • Familiarity with the Collibra Information Management system would be beneficial
  • Good stakeholder engagement skills are required
  • Understanding of the software development lifecycle

