Business Analyst

Purpose:

To gather information regarding a business change or issue from an external client or an accounts manager and document the information into a solution for the client (or accounts manager).

Knowledge and ability:

– Analyse and design new business processes.

– Work with the business architect and other planners to assess current capabilities and identify high-level requirements.

– Identify and define application requirements and use cases.

– Work with the project manager, architects, and other team members to define metrics and performance goals for the application.

– Participate in transitions of the requirements and use cases to the designers, and ensure a clear and complete understanding of the requirements.

– Assist in translating requirements and use cases into test conditions and expected results for product, performance, and user acceptance testing.

– Participate in reviews of the designs and prototypes to ensure that they fulfill the requirements.

– Serve as a liaison to the business community. Participate in a user and task analysis to ensure that the business community’s perspective is maintained.

– Serve as a resource for the human performance architects as they evaluate training and performance support needs and design the training and performance support products.

Experience:

– Min 3 years

Qualification:

– Matric

– Any IT related Diploma/ BTech/ Degree

