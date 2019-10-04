Business Analyst

IT Information Services & Solutions Company, with its head office in East London and supporting branches in Port Elizabeth, Cape Town and Johannesburg, has a vacancy for a Business Analyst. The position is based in East London. The Business Analysts role is to: – gather information regarding a business change or issue from an external client or an accounts manager and document the information into a solution for the client (or accounts manager).- understand business requirements and is therefore required to good listening, problem solving and communication skills.- have the business requirements analysed, assessed and developed into functional specifications which are then shared with the development team to build the changes required.- develop test plans and perform various levels of testing for the changes and ensure that they correspond to the initial specifications and requirements that were developed.Knowledge / Skill / Ability requirements:- Analyse and design new business processes. – Work with the business architect and other planners to assess current capabilities and identify high-level requirements.- Identify and define application requirements and use cases. – Work with the project manager, architects, and other team members to define metrics and performance goals for the application. – Participate in transitions of the requirements and use cases to the designers, and ensure a clear and complete understanding of the requirements. – Assist in translating requirements and use cases into test conditions and expected results for product, performance, and user acceptance testing. – Participate in reviews of the designs and prototypes to ensure that they fulfill the requirements. – Serve as a liaison to the business community. Participate in a user and task analysis to ensure that the business community’s perspective is maintained. – Serve as a resource for the human performance architects as they evaluate training and performance support needs and design the training and performance support products. – Exceptional Verbal and Written Communication skillsQualification requirements:- Relevant Information Technology / Information Systems / Computer Science Degree, completed- 3+ years in a similar role / environment, meeting the above knowledge / skills / ability requirements

