International logistics and freight services company seeks a .Net developer to join their prestigious and proud workforce.Job & Company Description:As a C# developer you will develop and modify the in-house system and software using .Net with a SQL database backend. Responsible for research, design and implementation of best practice solutions to new problems. Verbal and written communication with customers to resolve new and outstanding issues. Collect internal and external feedback to drive new application enhancements. Develop technical specs and code documentations for new projects Education:Applicable IT qualifications Job Experience & Skills Required:3 Plus years’ experience with technologies:• C#.net/ VB.Net• JavaScript, ASP.Net, HTML (frontend of the web based systems)• SQL (T-SQL) Apply now! For more IT jobs, please visit www.networkrecruitment.co.za If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.For more information contact:Anietha LittleSenior IT Recruitment Consultant(contact number)

