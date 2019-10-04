ENVIRONMENT: Effectively plan, manage and support tactical IT projects and perform all support activities within the specified area as the next IT Application Specialist sought by a leading retail giant. You will require an IT related Degree / Diploma, 5 years’ experience in a similar role, in IT Support, in ICT and knowledge of all stages of Systems Development from specification to implementation, 3 – 5 years’ experience in Contact Centre Administration, experience with Change Management and Remedy Software. DUTIES: Plan and manage all activities within the area of technology and within his / her responsibility.

Ensure timely and effective communication with the project team, the project stakeholders and the business support users.

Effectively manage the day to day IT operations within the specified area.

Efficiently manage vendor relationships and deliverables within the specified IT environment. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – IT related Diploma / Degree. Experience/Skills – 5 Years’ experience –

Within an IT support position.

Within IT Application support.

Broadly skilled in Information & Communication Technology.

Knowledge of all stages of Systems Development from specification to implementation. 3 – 5+ Years’ experience –

In Contact Centre Administration (on IT level). Change Management.

Remedy Software knowledge.

Problem solving skills.

Interpersonal skills.

Communication skills. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.