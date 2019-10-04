IT Project Manager

VACANCY

SPECIALIST: INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY PROJECTS: CMMS AND ERP SYSTEMS

– TECHNOLOGY, SYSTEMS AND DATA INTEGRATION

– TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION FUNCTIONS EXECUTION

– PROJECT MANAGE TO DELIVER ALL TECHNOLOGY PROJECTS

MINING INDUSTRY NORTHERN CAPE

This invitation is for an experienced Specialist to take responsibility of the management of several technology and/or innovation projects within the area of control through identification, evaluation, development, prototyping, implementation and wiring/change management to ensure the value/stated objectives are achieved

Minimum requirements and experience:

– Grade 12

– Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology

– 3 year’s Engineering/Continuous Improvement/Implementation/Technology consulting experience in a mining environment

– 1 years’ Management experience (Advantageous)

Knowledge and skills:

– System skills which include Microsoft Office, CMMS and ERP systems.

– Project Management to deliver all technology and innovation projects within time, cost and quality parameters

– Coordinate and facilitate the implementation of priority technologies ensuring that technology implementation processes are followed – from identification through to sustainability.

– Technology, Systems and Data integration.

– Technology Innovation functions execution. Coordinate technology activities across the area of responsibility working with the group

– Effectively complete core functions of the Technology Innovation Office – including reporting.

– Drive the core processes within the Technology Innovation Office.

– Organisational Business Planning which includes Ensure operational plan is implemented by incorporating the benefits to be realised from technology and innovation initiatives. Provide technology innovation leadership by sustainably implementing the client’s technology roadmap, through the identification, evaluation, development, prototyping and implementation and Wiring in of priority technologies.

– Ensuring that the enablers required to support the technologies are considered, managed and implemented effectively, and integrated across the business.

– Change Projects which includes conducting of continuous analysis to evaluate the organisations strengths and weakness

– Assist in implementing various change initiatives throughout the client’s operations as required.

– Ensure change initiatives are driven and delivered within agreed timelines and required impact that realise the change goals.

– Provide project management support of change initiatives to sponsors as required.

– Provide change management training and coaching to the CI team and the Client’s Operations identified change agents.

– Ensure all technology and innovation change projects incorporate the client’s operations, change management principles and process.

– Identify the requirements for enablers to support technologies.

– Devise Technology Strategy which includes identifying new technology opportunities and advise HOD’s on potential technology opportunities.

– Support the Manager Technology and Innovation in updating the Technology Roadmap on an annual basis by incorporating advances in technology that offer new/varying opportunities.

– Provide guidance into the establishment and delivery of change projects that support the strategic objectives of the organisation.

– Ensure a high return on investment (ROI) in implementation of technology projects.

– Implement an effective benefit tracking system.

Recruitment Process:

– Appointment will be made within the client’s OSHAct and EE requirements

– CV approval = online assessment = visit the mine for an interview

– Please submit a detailed cv including copies of the minimum requirements

Recruitment Process:

