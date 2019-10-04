Scala Developer/Engineer

We are an energetic team that is fully responsible for all the systems required to support the groups delivery network as well as the unique challenges that come with logistics and scale.

We make extensive use of functional programming within the team using the Scala language. The main focus of the team is to migrate the delivery platform from PHP to Scala.

We have adopted a microservices architecture to both isolate our logic and to enable scale. We follow the event driven architecture as well as utilize a graph database to model our delivery network. We are currently working through unique problems in the logistics space and are actively researching the usage of the actor model design pattern and graph traversal optimization.

This position reports to the Software Development Manager.

Your responsibilities will include:

– Developing and optimizing systems to manage both parcel and food delivery throughout South Africa

– Working with business to improve processes to allow for more efficient deliveries

– Researching and defining solutions within the logistic domain

– Working predominantly on open source platforms

– End to end ownership of solutions

Attributes required:

– Solid communication skills

– Proactive

– Comfortable with change

– Problem-solver

– Solutions-orientated

– Willing to learn as well as teach others

Our Tech Stack:

– Scala

– Play Framework

– Akka Actors

– React

– Postgres

– Mqtt & Kafka

– Amazon Web Services

– Graphite and Grafana

– Git

Qualifications/Experience:

– Experience in writing robust, efficient production code

– Experience with SQL database systems

– Experience with development in a Linux environment

– A suitable degree or similar qualification

– Proficient in a strongly typed language such as Scala, Java or C#

– Open to diversifying language skill set

Learn more/Apply for this position