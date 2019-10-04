Senior Developer

Looking for a Senior developr with strong C#.Net and Javascript skills to do integration at code level. Must be able to do clientside Javascript frameworks (e.g knockout.js,Angular ect)
Knowledge of standard data fomats, message queues and architectures aswell as WPF is required
Experience in the Financial/Investment sector is desirable
Good interpersonal and comunication skills are required
