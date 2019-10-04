Software Developer

IT Information Services & Solutions Company, with its head office in East London and supporting branches in Port Elizabeth, Cape Town and Johannesburg, has a vacancy for a Software Developer. The position is based in East London.The successful candidate will need to be passionate about development, and have a proven track record solving challenging problems.Requirements:Skills / Experience / Qualification Requirements:- Computer Science degree/ Information Systems – At least 3 years work experience- Strong web development experience (C#, ASP.NET, HTML5, JavaScript, CSS3)- Strong in database design- Experience using source control- Agile development skills- OO analysis and designBeneficial Skills:- Report writing – Mobile Development Experience- MVC- OpenEdge progressRole Specification / Responsibilities:- execute technical investigations;- develop and maintain software, including:

– develop programs according to specifications;

– test and correct programs;

– plan and implement tasks; and

– set up non-complex program specifications;

- provide technical support and ensuring technical stability;- set up technical documentation;- communicate with relevant parties;- train junior programmers, or as requested;- quality assure according to set standards and procedures.

Learn more/Apply for this position