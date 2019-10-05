Senior Software Engineer

Senior Software Engineer – up to R 70 000

If you’ve been searching for a company that offers career progression, highly complex projects, has a great company culture (with low staff turn over), is based in the perfect location to avoid traffic and will keen you engaged for the long haul, this is the opportunity for you.

As a senior software engineer you’ll be joining a rapidly growing team and company who have business relationships with local and international clients alike across the FinTech, Retail, Insurance and Logistics sectors with a drive to use cutting edge technologies to develop great solutions to complex problems.

The requirements:

6+ years’ experience with C#;

Experience with JS frameworks, such as: Knockout, Angular, ReactJs

Experience with SQL Server;

Experience with MVC and/or Web Api;

Experience on: Sass, Ionic, Elastic Search, Nhibernate, Entity Framework, IoC

Understanding of the SOLID principals;

Experience and understanding of multiple software patterns;

Able to engage and contribute to solution design;

Able to scaffold a multi-layered solution based on designs;

Good understanding ORMs

You’re daily tasks will include:

Joining in on daily standup meetings;

Partaking in planning of sprint;

Code reviews;

Development of new features;

Fixing bugs;

Mentor intermediates and juniors.

And most important of all, developer awesome code!

I’m currently arranging calls with suitable candidates, and if you are keen to be considered too, please submit your updated CV as soon as possible. The deadline for CV submissions is October 20th 2019.

Good luck with your application!

