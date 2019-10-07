API Developer

Oct 7, 2019

A top global company is looking for a dynamic API developer that is able to interpret the vision for the API that has been set by the organisation. Responsibilities:

  • To implement API – first design practices to allow the API to reflect the best possible design and developer experience.

 Skills:

  • In-depth programming skills, insight into overall architecture style employed by API’s.

  • Expert knowledge REST and JSON – outstanding knowledge of HTTP.

  • Solid knowledge of API frameworks.

  • Excellent communication skills.

  • Deep understanding of the stack.

 Requirements:

  • 4+ years experience

  • BSc/ NDip

