API Developer

A top global company is looking for a dynamic API developer that is able to interpret the vision for the API that has been set by the organisation. Responsibilities:

To implement API – first design practices to allow the API to reflect the best possible design and developer experience.

Skills:

In-depth programming skills, insight into overall architecture style employed by API’s.

Expert knowledge REST and JSON – outstanding knowledge of HTTP.

Solid knowledge of API frameworks.

Excellent communication skills.

Deep understanding of the stack.

Requirements:

4+ years experience

BSc/ NDip

Learn more/Apply for this position