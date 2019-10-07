A top global company is looking for a dynamic Senior Architectural Software Developer (Back-end) to join their team.Responsibilities:
- To play a key role when rewriting SH:C
- A good understanding with design patterns, solid principles, .Net Core, TypeScript, React.
Requirements:
- MVC pattern.
- You have a working knowledge of the latest UI technologies, frameworks and concepts including HTML 5, REST, jQuery, AJAX, CSS3 , Responsive design.
- You can define APIs and integrate them into usable interfaces.
- Proficient in modern server coding and design practices. For example, MVVM, MVP, SOLID principals, and TDD.
- SQL Server.
- GIT source control.
- Understand dependency injection
Advantageous Requirements:
- Any experience in Angular.js 1+ , Typescript, Node.js , React.js.
- Any experience using front end unit testing frameworks Jasmine, Mocha etc.
- Any experience using the Kendo library.
- Experience using .NET Core 2.0 .
- CI/CD experience using DevOps.
Qualifications and Experience:
- 6+ years
- BSc/ Ndip