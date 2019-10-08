Junior Data Analyst

Our client is seeking a Junior Data Analyst to join their team, based in East London. Minimum Requirements:- *Relevant tertiary diploma or degree OR MS SQL Server & MS Visual Studio SSIS, SSAS, SSRS Certification *Minimum 1-3 years’ experience in MS SQL Server & MS Visual Studio SSIS, SSAS, SSRS *Good communication and interpersonal skills *Good understanding of company’s different functional areas. Duties to include:- *Understanding of reporting and operational requirements *Writing of documentation *Application of all IT requirements. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to (email address). If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position