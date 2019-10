Senior .NET Developer (Front End) – Century City

Role: Senior .NET Developer (Front End)

Location: Century City

Salary: Up to R75,000

My client in the Engineering industry are searching for a Senior Front End .NET Developer to join them in Century City.

Skills Required

C#

UI experience

Web applications

JavaScript/HTML/CSS

SOLID Principles

Benefits

Remote work is offered

Leave structure can be up to 25 days

Email (email address) for more information and to apply!

