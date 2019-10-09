Business Analyst

Our client, an IT Information Services & Solutions Company is seeking to employ a Business Analyst. (East London)A business analyst’s (BA) role is to:

Gather information regarding a business change or issue from an external client or an accounts manager and document the information into a solution for the client (or accounts manager).

Needs to understand business requirements and it is therefore necessary to have good listening, problem solving and communication skills.

The business requirements are analysed and assessed and developed into functional specifications which are then shared with the development team to build the changes required.

Required to develop test plans and perform various levels of testing for the changes and ensure that they correspond to the initial specifications and requirements that were developed.

Candidates should have the following knowledge and ability:

Analyse and design new business processes.

Work with the business architect and other planners to assess current capabilities and identify high-level requirements.

Identify and define application requirements and use cases.

Work with the project manager, architects, and other team members to define metrics and performance goals for the application.

Participate in transitions of the requirements and use cases to the designers, and ensure a clear and complete understanding of the requirements.

Assist in translating requirements and use cases into test conditions and expected results for product, performance, and user acceptance testing.

Participate in reviews of the designs and prototypes to ensure that they fulfill the requirements.

Serve as a liaison to the business community.

Participate in a user and task analysis to ensure that the business community’s perspective is maintained.

Serve as a resource for the human performance architects as they evaluate training and performance support needs and design the training and performance support products.

Exceptional Verbal and Written Communication skills

Minimum requirements:

3 year relevant degree/diploma

2 years relevant experience

