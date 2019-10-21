Senior Java Developer

Redheads Engineering Solutions is a specialist in the provision of engineering, technical and IT services.
We are Looking for a well-versed and energetic Java Software Developers with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development and 3 years’ IT Project Management experience
If you specialise in Java then this opportunity is definitely for you.
QUALIFICATION
– Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent
– Certification in Project management would be advantageous
EXPERIENCE
– Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development
– Specialized skills in programming language Java is essential
– 3-5 years’ Project Management experience