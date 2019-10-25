SAP Master Data Specialist

Financial services concern based in the Cape Winelands requires a SAP Master Data Analyst to support the business and IT Operations through administration, monitoring and analysis of master data and master data relationships and to ensure master data integrity in SAP systems as well as maintaining the processes to support data quality.

Minimum Requirements

-Completed Matric + Degree

-5 to 7 years working experience in SAP Data Management and governance

-SAP S4/ Hana, SuccessFactors & NetWeaver experience

Contact: (email address)

