Senior C#/Python Developer – Southern Suburbs

Role: Senior C#/Python Developer

Location: Rondebosch, CPT

Salary: Up to R75,000

My client in the Southern Suburbs are looking for a developer with solid experience in Python and C#. This will be for a brand new team and developing infrastructure.

Role & Responsibilities

Develop infrastructure/services through work in projects.

Provide support for already developed systems.

Provide technical leadership.

Desin, maintain and manage systems.

Skills & Qualifications

10+ years’ experience in software development – 5 years current/relevant.

Python experience is essential.

C#, Java, NodeJS, PHP (proficient in at least one).

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science/Information Systems.

For more information, please send your CV to (email address)!

Learn more/Apply for this position