Senior C#/Python Developer – Southern Suburbs

Role: Senior C#/Python Developer
Location: Rondebosch, CPT
Salary: Up to R75,000
My client in the Southern Suburbs are looking for a developer with solid experience in Python and C#. This will be for a brand new team and developing infrastructure.
Role & Responsibilities
- Develop infrastructure/services through work in projects.
- Provide support for already developed systems.
- Provide technical leadership.
- Desin, maintain and manage systems.
Skills & Qualifications
- 10+ years’ experience in software development – 5 years current/relevant.
- Python experience is essential.
- C#, Java, NodeJS, PHP (proficient in at least one).
- Degree or Diploma in Computer Science/Information Systems.
