Senior C#/Python Developer – Southern Suburbs

Oct 25, 2019

Role: Senior C#/Python Developer

Location: Rondebosch, CPT

Salary: Up to R75,000

My client in the Southern Suburbs are looking for a developer with solid experience in Python and C#. This will be for a brand new team and developing infrastructure.

Role & Responsibilities

  • Develop infrastructure/services through work in projects.
  • Provide support for already developed systems.
  • Provide technical leadership.
  • Desin, maintain and manage systems.

Skills & Qualifications

  • 10+ years’ experience in software development – 5 years current/relevant.
  • Python experience is essential.
  • C#, Java, NodeJS, PHP (proficient in at least one).
  • Degree or Diploma in Computer Science/Information Systems.

