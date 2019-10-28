Business Analyst (Procurement)

Position Purpose:To ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs / requirementsQualifications:Essential:

  • 3 year Degree/Diploma in related field

Desirable:

  • FTI Diploma

Experience:

  • 3 years Business analysis in procurement processes
  • 3 years ERP systems
  • 2-3 years Retail industry
  • 2-3 years SAP experience

Knowledge & Skills:Essential

  • Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
  • Experience in participating in projects
  • Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment

Desirable

  • Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

