Business Analyst (Procurement)

Position Purpose:To ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs / requirementsQualifications:Essential:
- 3 year Degree/Diploma in related field
Desirable:
- FTI Diploma
Experience:
- 3 years Business analysis in procurement processes
- 3 years ERP systems
- 2-3 years Retail industry
- 2-3 years SAP experience
Knowledge & Skills:Essential
- Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
- Experience in participating in projects
- Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
Desirable
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous
