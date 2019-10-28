Business Analyst (Procurement)

Position Purpose:To ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs / requirementsQualifications:Essential:

3 year Degree/Diploma in related field

Desirable:

FTI Diploma

Experience:

3 years Business analysis in procurement processes

3 years ERP systems

2-3 years Retail industry

2-3 years SAP experience

Knowledge & Skills:Essential

Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies

Experience in participating in projects

Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment

Desirable

Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

