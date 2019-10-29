Microsoft Server Engineer

Position Purpose:The environment is comprised of a multi-site, multi Data Centre infrastructure and supports mostly Microsoft Operating systems, infrastructure and hardware. Software update management systems, systems performance management and infrastructure management tools. The Microsoft Server Engineer will assume responsibility for all Microsoft Server infrastructures, this will include all aspects of Server well-being like CPU, Memory, Disk Space, Configuration, Patching, Performance, Health and Automation.Experience & Qualifications:

Matric / Grade 12

Minimum 3 years working experience in a similar role

Minimum of 3 years working in a large corporate Microsoft server environment

Minimum of 3 years patch management in a large cooperate environment

Experienced with multiple hardware platforms and operating systems

Flexible to work longer hours when required

