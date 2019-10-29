Microsoft Server Engineer

Position Purpose:The environment is comprised of a multi-site, multi Data Centre infrastructure and supports mostly Microsoft Operating systems, infrastructure and hardware. Software update management systems, systems performance management and infrastructure management tools. The Microsoft Server Engineer will assume responsibility for all Microsoft Server infrastructures, this will include all aspects of Server well-being like CPU, Memory, Disk Space, Configuration, Patching, Performance, Health and Automation.Experience & Qualifications:

Matric / Grade 12

Minimum 3 years working experience in a similar role

Minimum of 3 years working in a large corporate Microsoft server environment

Minimum of 3 years patch management in a large cooperate environment

Experienced with multiple hardware platforms and operating systems

Flexible to work longer hours when required

Responsibilities:

Install and configure Servers

Monitor all systems, to ensure availability, performance and proactively prevent outages

Ensure that all systems are monitored, and the correct metrics are collected and used for alerting

Apply operating system updates, patches, and configuration changes.

Troubleshoot issues and outages

Maintain System Security

Create System Backups

Manage performance and capacity of the Windows server environment

Document and maintain system configuration

Coordinate with various groups and perform troubleshoot on all production problems and provide resolution

Automate actions using scripts, Ansible and other relevant automation tools.

Implement disaster recovery strategies

Own the relationship with the platform and application owners whose systems are running on the servers

Answer technical queries and assisting users

Participate in the design of new solutions

Document Standard operating procedures for the various systems

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position