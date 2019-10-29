Position Purpose:The environment is comprised of a multi-site, multi Data Centre infrastructure and supports mostly Microsoft Operating systems, infrastructure and hardware. Software update management systems, systems performance management and infrastructure management tools. The Microsoft Server Engineer will assume responsibility for all Microsoft Server infrastructures, this will include all aspects of Server well-being like CPU, Memory, Disk Space, Configuration, Patching, Performance, Health and Automation.Experience & Qualifications:
- Matric / Grade 12
- Minimum 3 years working experience in a similar role
- Minimum of 3 years working in a large corporate Microsoft server environment
- Minimum of 3 years patch management in a large cooperate environment
- Experienced with multiple hardware platforms and operating systems
- Flexible to work longer hours when required
Responsibilities:
- Install and configure Servers
- Monitor all systems, to ensure availability, performance and proactively prevent outages
- Ensure that all systems are monitored, and the correct metrics are collected and used for alerting
- Apply operating system updates, patches, and configuration changes.
- Troubleshoot issues and outages
- Maintain System Security
- Create System Backups
- Manage performance and capacity of the Windows server environment
- Document and maintain system configuration
- Coordinate with various groups and perform troubleshoot on all production problems and provide resolution
- Automate actions using scripts, Ansible and other relevant automation tools.
- Implement disaster recovery strategies
- Own the relationship with the platform and application owners whose systems are running on the servers
- Answer technical queries and assisting users
- Participate in the design of new solutions
- Document Standard operating procedures for the various systems
Competencies
- Team Player
- Communication on all levels
- Accepting change and challenges
- Working Independently and providing self-direction
- Ability to work independently
- Innovative
- Design and Implement
- Willing to learn new technologies, accept challenges
- Documentation
- Adhere to internal Admin processes (Such as Time allocation per task)
- Actively respond to incidents and requests
- Execute change management activities