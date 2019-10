Intermediate Front End Developer – Shopify experience

What will my day-to-day key responsibilities include, but not limited to: Responsible for project scoping and wireframing Experience in converting Sketch files into fully responsive front-end websites UI/UX design experience to produce mockups in line with the aesthetic of the store being worked on for approval from the merchant Front-end development (i.e. Shopify Theming) Testing & QA

