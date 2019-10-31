IT Technician
East London
Salary: R120 000 – R180 000 per annum depending on qualification and experience
Role duties
- We support the SME market doing both onsite and remote support.
- Position will entail basic desktop to high-end server and wireless networking support as well as cabling installations.
- We work as a team and everyone does everything when needed!
- Key requirements for this position:
- Matric with at least standard grade maths or an equivalent qualification
- Minimum of 3 Years working as a Computer/IT Technician
- Current knowledge on Microsoft Server and Desktop Operating Systems
- Microsoft certifications is preferential
- Software upgrades and installations
- Server installations & Firewalls
- Network management, VPN,DHCP,DNS,WAN
- Fibre experience beneficial
- Network point installations
Should you meet the above requirements, kindly mail your CV or contact (contact number)