IT Technician

Oct 31, 2019

East London
Salary: R120 000 – R180 000 per annum depending on qualification and experience
Role duties

  • We support the SME market doing both onsite and remote support.
  • Position will entail basic desktop to high-end server and wireless networking support as well as cabling installations.
  • We work as a team and everyone does everything when needed!
  • Key requirements for this position:
  • Matric with at least standard grade maths or an equivalent qualification
  • Minimum of 3 Years working as a Computer/IT Technician
  • Current knowledge on Microsoft Server and Desktop Operating Systems
  • Microsoft certifications is preferential
  • Software upgrades and installations
  • Server installations & Firewalls
  • Network management, VPN,DHCP,DNS,WAN
  • Fibre experience beneficial
  • Network point installations

Should you meet the above requirements, kindly mail your CV

