IT Technician

East London

Salary: R120 000 – R180 000 per annum depending on qualification and experience

Role duties

We support the SME market doing both onsite and remote support.

Position will entail basic desktop to high-end server and wireless networking support as well as cabling installations.

We work as a team and everyone does everything when needed!

Key requirements for this position:

Matric with at least standard grade maths or an equivalent qualification

Minimum of 3 Years working as a Computer/IT Technician

Current knowledge on Microsoft Server and Desktop Operating Systems

Microsoft certifications is preferential

Software upgrades and installations

Server installations & Firewalls

Network management, VPN,DHCP,DNS,WAN

Fibre experience beneficial

Network point installations

Should you meet the above requirements, kindly mail your CV or contact (contact number)

