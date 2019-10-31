Server Administrator / Network Support – BM

Our client is urgently looking for a Server and Network Administrator at their East London office to support and maintain their infrastructure
- Implement, configure, maintain Infrastructure, servers, virtual machines and network systems including the security thereof
- Provide Technical Client Support to both internal and external clients
- Recommend Solutions, evaluate industry trends and
- Support the continuous alignment and improvement of implemented standards and best practices
- Compile professional technical documentation for technical proposals, processes, procedures, changes and assist the costing of any technical budgetary items
- Compile implementation and test plans for new and enhanced technical changes and updates
- Monitoring performance of networks and systems and escalating any anomalies or improvements required
- Assess any issues and manage the resolution of the problems inclusive of network availability and security issues
- Provide Technical oversight of outsourced VOIP solutions