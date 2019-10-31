Server Administrator / Network Support – BM

Our client is urgently looking for a Server and Network Administrator at their East London office to support and maintain their infrastructure

Implement, configure, maintain Infrastructure, servers, virtual machines and network systems including the security thereof

Provide Technical Client Support to both internal and external clients

Recommend Solutions, evaluate industry trends and

Support the continuous alignment and improvement of implemented standards and best practices

Compile professional technical documentation for technical proposals, processes, procedures, changes and assist the costing of any technical budgetary items

Compile implementation and test plans for new and enhanced technical changes and updates

Monitoring performance of networks and systems and escalating any anomalies or improvements required

Assess any issues and manage the resolution of the problems inclusive of network availability and security issues

Provide Technical oversight of outsourced VOIP solutions

