Java Developer – 3 – 6 years experience

Java Developer

Job Title – Java Developer

Job Type – Permanent

Location: Woodstock, Cape Town

About the Client:

Do you want to work for a company with an international presence? Somewhere you can progress and develop rapidly with new technologies? We are looking for a Mid-Senior Java Developer who is crazy about Java programming, passionate about quality and driven to find solutions to complex problems. The successful candidate will develop systems in JAVA within the company’s ecosystem of applications.

As their Java Developer you will be:

Planning and design of systems implementation

Systems development through reusable, testable code and libraries

Development of system features

Related data-structures, queries, and their software life-cycle management

Detailed documentation of all developed systems and their day-to-day processes

Development of personal skill set in-line with industry trends to meet company objectives

Ongoing research & development in-line with business objectives

Ongoing evaluation and optimisation of systems

Monitoring and support of systems on an as-needed basis

Skills:

Essential Qualifications / Skills:

Proficient in Java v1.8

Proficient in T-SQL (MySQL and Postgres would be an advantage)

Debugging / Profiling

Testable code practices

Version control and GitHub

SOA environment experience, Linux, Json, JavaScript would be an advantage

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate with people at all levels

Excellent planning and coordination skills

Attention to detail

Ability to function well in a busy, demanding environment

Ability to multi-task

Strong leadership abilities

Active participation in the Agile community is desirable

Drive and contribute to the culture of the organisation

Benefits:

Remote working

Flexible hours

Bonus

Medical Aid

Please ensure you meet the minimum requirements before applying for this position – only South African citizens and permanent residents eligible for this role; due to a high volume of applications, if you haven’t received a response within 5 working days your application has been unsuccessful.

Pearson Frank International is the leading Java recruitment firm, advertising more jobs than any other agency. We deal with both Digital Agencies & End Users Globally and by specialising solely in placing candidates in the market, I have built relationships with most of the key employers in the South African Market and have an unrivalled understanding of where the best opportunities and jobs are.

If you think that this job is something you might be looking for then please do not hesitate to contact me for a chat! Email: (email address) or Ph(contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position