Application Architect

Qualifications & Experience:
- Relevant IT Qualifications
- 8 – 10 years relevant experience in System Analysis and Architectural Design
The following experience will be beneficial:
- Experience in Client/Party Management and related solutions including Master Data Management
- Experience in Client Contact Centre and related solutions
- Experience in workflow and business process management solutions
- Experience in robotics process automation solutions
- Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry an advantage
Role/Responsibilities:
- Responsible for the definition of solution and strategic architecture for the business environments.
- Assist in the establishment and enforcement of related architectural governance and ensure alignment with the bigger EA frameworks.
- Responsible for Application Portfolio Management (APM) in the designated portfolios. This include annual reviews and roadmap definitions.
- Participate in the execution of architectural consultation and review functions including due diligence investigations.
- Assist in the definition and maintenance of IT strategy related to the designated portfolios.
- Define architectural deliverable products / artefacts.
- Analyse the IT environment to detect critical deficiencies and recommend solutions for improvement.
- Analyse technology industry and market trends and determine their potential impact on the enterprise.
- Identify and manage the organizational impact For example, on skills, processes, structures or culture) and financial impact of proposed architectural solutions.
- Model/Document all related architecture work.
- Work closely with Business Change to ensure alignment of plans with what is being delivered
- Work closely with the Enterprise Architecture Forum (EA Forum) and ADA (Application Design and Review Authority) to ensure adherence to architectural standards, estimation and related governance processes.
- Work closely with the company to ensure alignment of the infrastructure strategy. Focus on technologies, services and solutions that enable and support business solutions related to the designated portfolios.
- Performs the necessary leadership, analysis and design tasks related to the investigation and implementation of enabling technologies and services.
- Consult with relevant development and operation organisations to guide the use of enabling technologies and services to accommodate project and operational needs.
Knowledge:
- Knowledge of Architectural frameworks, capabilities, disciplines and technologies
- Digital architecture, Client Experience, User Experience
- Solid SDLC experience
- Integration
- Knowledge of the business domains and service requirements will be beneficial
