Application Architect

Qualifications & Experience:

Relevant IT Qualifications

8 – 10 years relevant experience in System Analysis and Architectural Design

The following experience will be beneficial:

Experience in Client/Party Management and related solutions including Master Data Management

Experience in Client Contact Centre and related solutions

Experience in workflow and business process management solutions

Experience in robotics process automation solutions

Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry an advantage

Role/Responsibilities:

Responsible for the definition of solution and strategic architecture for the business environments.

Assist in the establishment and enforcement of related architectural governance and ensure alignment with the bigger EA frameworks.

Responsible for Application Portfolio Management (APM) in the designated portfolios. This include annual reviews and roadmap definitions.

Participate in the execution of architectural consultation and review functions including due diligence investigations.

Assist in the definition and maintenance of IT strategy related to the designated portfolios.

Define architectural deliverable products / artefacts.

Analyse the IT environment to detect critical deficiencies and recommend solutions for improvement.

Analyse technology industry and market trends and determine their potential impact on the enterprise.

Identify and manage the organizational impact For example, on skills, processes, structures or culture) and financial impact of proposed architectural solutions.

Model/Document all related architecture work.

Work closely with Business Change to ensure alignment of plans with what is being delivered

Work closely with the Enterprise Architecture Forum (EA Forum) and ADA (Application Design and Review Authority) to ensure adherence to architectural standards, estimation and related governance processes.

Work closely with the company to ensure alignment of the infrastructure strategy. Focus on technologies, services and solutions that enable and support business solutions related to the designated portfolios.

Performs the necessary leadership, analysis and design tasks related to the investigation and implementation of enabling technologies and services.

Consult with relevant development and operation organisations to guide the use of enabling technologies and services to accommodate project and operational needs.

Knowledge:

Knowledge of Architectural frameworks, capabilities, disciplines and technologies

Digital architecture, Client Experience, User Experience

Solid SDLC experience

Integration

Knowledge of the business domains and service requirements will be beneficial

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position