Application Architect

Nov 3, 2019

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Relevant IT Qualifications
  • 8 – 10 years relevant experience in System Analysis and Architectural Design

The following experience will be beneficial:

  • Experience in Client/Party Management and related solutions including Master Data Management
  • Experience in Client Contact Centre and related solutions
  • Experience in workflow and business process management solutions
  • Experience in robotics process automation solutions
  • Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry an advantage

Role/Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for the definition of solution and strategic architecture for the business environments.
  • Assist in the establishment and enforcement of related architectural governance and ensure alignment with the bigger EA frameworks.
  • Responsible for Application Portfolio Management (APM) in the designated portfolios. This include annual reviews and roadmap definitions.
  • Participate in the execution of architectural consultation and review functions including due diligence investigations.
  • Assist in the definition and maintenance of IT strategy related to the designated portfolios.
  • Define architectural deliverable products / artefacts.
  • Analyse the IT environment to detect critical deficiencies and recommend solutions for improvement.
  • Analyse technology industry and market trends and determine their potential impact on the enterprise.
  • Identify and manage the organizational impact For example, on skills, processes, structures or culture) and financial impact of proposed architectural solutions.
  • Model/Document all related architecture work.
  • Work closely with Business Change to ensure alignment of plans with what is being delivered
  • Work closely with the Enterprise Architecture Forum (EA Forum) and ADA (Application Design and Review Authority) to ensure adherence to architectural standards, estimation and related governance processes.
  • Work closely with the company to ensure alignment of the infrastructure strategy. Focus on technologies, services and solutions that enable and support business solutions related to the designated portfolios.
  • Performs the necessary leadership, analysis and design tasks related to the investigation and implementation of enabling technologies and services.
  • Consult with relevant development and operation organisations to guide the use of enabling technologies and services to accommodate project and operational needs.

Knowledge:

  • Knowledge of Architectural frameworks, capabilities, disciplines and technologies
  • Digital architecture, Client Experience, User Experience
  • Solid SDLC experience
  • Integration
  • Knowledge of the business domains and service requirements will be beneficial

