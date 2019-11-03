Application Architect Digital Architecture

Qualifications & Experience:
- Relevant IT Qualifications
- Proven experience in Application and Development Architecture
- 8 – 10 years relevant experience in System Analysis and Architectural Design
- Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage
Role/Responsibilities:
- Thought leadership in terms of the proposed future (Target) architecture in support of the drive to become a digital insurer.
- Responsible for the definition of the company’s application architecture. Provide guidance to development teams about appropriate architecture patterns, layering, micro services etc.
- Responsible for the definition and realisation of the Target Architecture.
- Drive out strategic architecture and its touchpoints with:
- Engagement layer (Client and user experience)
- Data layer (Digital integration hub and master data management)
- Integration
- Security
- Microservices architecture
- Cloud / Deployment considerations / DevOps
- Conduct architecture assessments of existing solutions to evaluate existing architectures in terms of alignment with the target architecture
- Evaluate specific elements of the target architecture, specifically involving integration with CRM Platforms
- Assist in the establishment and enforcement of related architectural governance and ensure alignment with the bigger EA frameworks.
- Responsible for Application Portfolio Management (APM) in the designated portfolio. This include annual reviews and roadmap definitions.
- Participate in the execution of architectural consultation and review functions including due diligence investigations.
- Assist in the definition and maintenance of IT strategy related to the designated portfolio.
- Define architectural deliverable products / artefacts.
- Analyse technology industry and market trends and determine their potential impact on the enterprise.
- Model/document all related architecture work.
- Work closely with the Enterprise Architecture Forum (EA Forum) and ADA (Application Design and Review Authority) to ensure adherence toarchitectural standards, estimation and related governance processes.
- Work closely with the company to ensure alignment of the company’s infrastructure strategy.
- Performs the necessary leadership, analysis and design tasks related to the investigation and implementation of enabling technologies and services.
Knowledge:
- Knowledge of Architectural frameworks, capabilities, disciplines and technologies
- Development Architecture
- Application Architecture
- Digital architecture
- Solid SDLC experience
- Integration
- Knowledge of the business domains and service requirements will be beneficial
- Application platforms
- Cloud
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful