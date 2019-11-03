Application Architect Digital Architecture

Nov 3, 2019

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Relevant IT Qualifications
  • Proven experience in Application and Development Architecture
  • 8 – 10 years relevant experience in System Analysis and Architectural Design
  • Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage

Role/Responsibilities:

  • Thought leadership in terms of the proposed future (Target) architecture in support of the drive to become a digital insurer.
  • Responsible for the definition of the company’s application architecture. Provide guidance to development teams about appropriate architecture patterns, layering, micro services etc.
  • Responsible for the definition and realisation of the Target Architecture.
  • Drive out strategic architecture and its touchpoints with:
  • Engagement layer (Client and user experience)
  • Data layer (Digital integration hub and master data management)
  • Integration
  • Security
  • Microservices architecture
  • Cloud / Deployment considerations / DevOps
  • Conduct architecture assessments of existing solutions to evaluate existing architectures in terms of alignment with the target architecture
  • Evaluate specific elements of the target architecture, specifically involving integration with CRM Platforms
  • Assist in the establishment and enforcement of related architectural governance and ensure alignment with the bigger EA frameworks.
  • Responsible for Application Portfolio Management (APM) in the designated portfolio. This include annual reviews and roadmap definitions.
  • Participate in the execution of architectural consultation and review functions including due diligence investigations.
  • Assist in the definition and maintenance of IT strategy related to the designated portfolio.
  • Define architectural deliverable products / artefacts.
  • Analyse technology industry and market trends and determine their potential impact on the enterprise.
  • Model/document all related architecture work.
  • Work closely with the Enterprise Architecture Forum (EA Forum) and ADA (Application Design and Review Authority) to ensure adherence toarchitectural standards, estimation and related governance processes.
  • Work closely with the company to ensure alignment of the company’s infrastructure strategy.
  • Performs the necessary leadership, analysis and design tasks related to the investigation and implementation of enabling technologies and services.

Knowledge:

  • Knowledge of Architectural frameworks, capabilities, disciplines and technologies
  • Development Architecture
  • Application Architecture
  • Digital architecture
  • Solid SDLC experience
  • Integration
  • Knowledge of the business domains and service requirements will be beneficial
  • Application platforms
  • Cloud

