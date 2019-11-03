Application Architect Digital Architecture

Qualifications & Experience:

Relevant IT Qualifications

Proven experience in Application and Development Architecture

8 – 10 years relevant experience in System Analysis and Architectural Design

Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage

Role/Responsibilities:

Thought leadership in terms of the proposed future (Target) architecture in support of the drive to become a digital insurer.

Responsible for the definition of the company’s application architecture. Provide guidance to development teams about appropriate architecture patterns, layering, micro services etc.

Responsible for the definition and realisation of the Target Architecture.

Drive out strategic architecture and its touchpoints with:

Engagement layer (Client and user experience)

Data layer (Digital integration hub and master data management)

Integration

Security

Microservices architecture

Cloud / Deployment considerations / DevOps

Conduct architecture assessments of existing solutions to evaluate existing architectures in terms of alignment with the target architecture

Evaluate specific elements of the target architecture, specifically involving integration with CRM Platforms

Assist in the establishment and enforcement of related architectural governance and ensure alignment with the bigger EA frameworks.

Responsible for Application Portfolio Management (APM) in the designated portfolio. This include annual reviews and roadmap definitions.

Participate in the execution of architectural consultation and review functions including due diligence investigations.

Assist in the definition and maintenance of IT strategy related to the designated portfolio.

Define architectural deliverable products / artefacts.

Analyse technology industry and market trends and determine their potential impact on the enterprise.

Model/document all related architecture work.

Work closely with the Enterprise Architecture Forum (EA Forum) and ADA (Application Design and Review Authority) to ensure adherence toarchitectural standards, estimation and related governance processes.

Work closely with the company to ensure alignment of the company’s infrastructure strategy.

Performs the necessary leadership, analysis and design tasks related to the investigation and implementation of enabling technologies and services.

Knowledge:

Knowledge of Architectural frameworks, capabilities, disciplines and technologies

Development Architecture

Application Architecture

Digital architecture

Solid SDLC experience

Integration

Knowledge of the business domains and service requirements will be beneficial

Application platforms

Cloud

